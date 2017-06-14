 Breaking: Huge fire engulfs 24-story apartment block in West London | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Breaking: Huge fire engulfs 24-story apartment block in West London

Once again, there's tragedy in London. A huge fire has engulfed a 24-story apartment block in West London. London Fire Brigade confirms that 200 firefighters and 40 fire trucks have been deployed to tackle the blaze as rescue workers try to evacuate the building located in Lancaster West Estate in North Kensington.

In a statement posted on Twitter, London police say two people are currently being treated for smoke inhalation and they're waiting updates on further injuries.
1 comment:

Ehimare said...

It is well. let's put people in London in our prayers.

14 June 2017 at 05:30

