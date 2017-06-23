Breaking: Five people electrocuted in Turkish water park

Among those who died were two teenagers and a 12-year-old. The remaining two victims are the park's manager and his son who dived into the water to try and save the children.
Sky News, citing Turkish officials, said there was no residual current device (RCD) at the water park to help break the electrical circuit. The dead children were aged 12, 15 and 17, according to NTV television. An investigation into the cause of the electrocutions is being conducted by Gendarmerie officers.
Television footage showed ambulances waiting outside the water park and several people gathered outside the Akyazi State Hospital following the incident which just occurred.
