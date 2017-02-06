 Brandy hospitalized after losing consciousness on a plane | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 2 June 2017

Brandy hospitalized after losing consciousness on a plane

Brandy lost consciousness on a Delta Airlines flight at LAX this morning and was rushed to a hospital. Police said officers and firefighter-paramedics responded to a report of a person who was "unconscious or almost unconscious" shortly after boarding a Delta Airlines plane and it turned out to be the singer.

She was taken to a hospital though she was fully conscious by the time she was escorted onto the jetway.

 
According to a report from TMZ, Brandy fainted on the plane, which was set to fly to New York's JFK International Airport, and passengers and flight attendants scrambled to help her before the airline called 911. Paramedics then arrived on the scene, removed her from the plane then treated her on the jetway, where she regained consciousness before she was transported to a hospital,

Brandy shared a selfie on Snapchat about two hours before her flight and she looked to be in good health. She was set to appear with her mother, Sonja Norwood, at the Atlanta Ultimate Women's Expo Saturday. The incident will not disrupt the concert as it is still set to take place.
