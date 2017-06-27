 Boys II Men gets a street named after them in Philadelphia | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Boys II Men gets a street named after them in Philadelphia

R&B legends, Boys II Men, which includes members - Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris got a street named after them over the weekend in their hometown of Philadelphia, CBS Philly. The street is named Boys II Men Blvd.

Philly Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said the group's success has been an inspiration for the entire city. He said, “When they got their record deal, it was like we all made it. It was like everybody from the neighborhood made it because Boyz II Men made it.”
4 comments:

Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Good for them.

27 June 2017 at 21:15
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Boys 2men r defunct...the broke hearts mended same with their songs


Long live LIB

27 June 2017 at 21:19
RareSpecie Z said...

Dope!!
"End of the Road".

27 June 2017 at 21:33
Shawn said...

you forgot Michael McCary who left because of some health issues. “When they got their record deal,

it was like we all made it. It was like everybody from the neighborhood made it. A lot of 1990s babies listen to their music regularly. they are on the same level as backstreet boys.

27 June 2017 at 21:36

