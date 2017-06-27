Philly Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said the group's success has been an inspiration for the entire city. He said, “When they got their record deal, it was like we all made it. It was like everybody from the neighborhood made it because Boyz II Men made it.”
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 27 June 2017
Boys II Men gets a street named after them in Philadelphia
Philly Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said the group's success has been an inspiration for the entire city. He said, “When they got their record deal, it was like we all made it. It was like everybody from the neighborhood made it because Boyz II Men made it.”
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/27/2017 09:13:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
4 comments:
Good for them.
Boys 2men r defunct...the broke hearts mended same with their songs
Long live LIB
Dope!!
"End of the Road".
you forgot Michael McCary who left because of some health issues. “When they got their record deal,
click here now for penis enlargement
it was like we all made it. It was like everybody from the neighborhood made it. A lot of 1990s babies listen to their music regularly. they are on the same level as backstreet boys.
Post a Comment