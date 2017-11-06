Boxing legend Frank Bruno led his daughter, Rachel, down the aisle as she married her childhood sweetheart (photos)

The beautiful bride wore a Suzanne Neville gown to marry Bobby, 33, whom she has been dating for more than 15 years. Bruno arrived with her at the Catholic cathedral in a Rolls-Royce Phantom, her sister Nicola was maid of honour and more than 180 family and friends were invited to the service.
Rachel, who's a personal trainer, has explained hat her boxing legend father pulled himself back from the brink through sheer determination,
‘When Dad wasn’t well I feared it might not happen. But I am so proud of how he has turned things around. To marry the love of my life with my dad at my side is all I could ever have asked for.’
