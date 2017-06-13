 Body of former Newcastle midfielder, Cheick Tiote to be flown back to the Ivory Coast on Wednesday | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Body of former Newcastle midfielder, Cheick Tiote to be flown back to the Ivory Coast on Wednesday

The remains of former Newcastle United star, Cheick Tiote, will be flown back on Wednesday from China to his home country, Ivory Coast, ahead of a private funeral service.

A memorial service is set to take place in Beijing today for the late Beijing Enterprises midfielder, who died last Monday at the age of 30.

Among those attending the memorial service, will include his Beijing Enterprises teammates and former Toon teammates, including Ivorian star Papiss Cisse, who is currently playing in China.

Although, they are still awaiting official confirmation of the cause of the former Anderlecht and FC Twente star who made 156 appearances for Newcastle United.
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


... Merited happiness

13 June 2017 at 15:37
Jonas said...

so sad, he was still young. now he has dependents that would sure miss him. he had

children from multiple woman, now they would have a hard time growing up without their father.

13 June 2017 at 15:47

