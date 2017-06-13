Body of former Newcastle midfielder, Cheick Tiote to be flown back to the Ivory Coast on Wednesday

A memorial service is set to take place in Beijing today for the late Beijing Enterprises midfielder, who died last Monday at the age of 30.
Among those attending the memorial service, will include his Beijing Enterprises teammates and former Toon teammates, including Ivorian star Papiss Cisse, who is currently playing in China.
Although, they are still awaiting official confirmation of the cause of the former Anderlecht and FC Twente star who made 156 appearances for Newcastle United.
Okay
... Merited happiness
so sad, he was still young. now he has dependents that would sure miss him. he had
children from multiple woman, now they would have a hard time growing up without their father.
