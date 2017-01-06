Bodies of a mother and two children found at John Lennon's former Liverpool home

“The investigation is in its early stages and officers are keeping an open mind, however it is believed that the incident is domestic related.”According to BBC, the man who was arrested was taken to a hospital, before being released, and brought to a police station for questioning. Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects.
Police identified the bodies as that of a woman and two children at the Falkner Street flat.
The man suspected of killing the woman and two children was listed in stable condition at an area hospital.
Neighbours said shortly before the police were called, they heard loud screams emanating from the flat.
A neighbor told the BBC a family with two “toddler-age” children lived in the apartment.
Authorities are performing tests on a substance found at the scene, police said.
Neighbors said the home belonged to a young family with two toddlers, the BBC reported.
Buildings on Falkner street were evacuated Tuesday following a report of a fuel leak inside the former Lennon home.
As of Thursday, residents had returned to their homes, but the street remained closed.
Tour guide Jay Riley told the BBC that Lennon and his first wife Cynthia Lennon had once occupied the flat, which belonged to Beatles manager Brian Epstein. He added that the apartment is where Lennon and Cynthia spent their honeymoon and where he wrote the song “Do You Want to Know a Secret.”
The murder investigation is ongoing.
Source: BBC
