 Bobrisky throws shade at Toyin Lawani after her baby daddy is arrested over unpaid hotel bills | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 5 June 2017

Bobrisky throws shade at Toyin Lawani after her baby daddy is arrested over unpaid hotel bills

On April 25th, Bobrisky slammed Fashion designer/entrepreneur, Toyin Lawani after she supposedly threw what was perceived as shade at him. They both attended a burial party and after the event, Toyin took to Instagram to laugh about how filters cover up for some people she saw in real life. Bobrisky clapped back but Toyin never responded.

Now earlier today, Toyin's baby daddy, Lord Trigg, was arrested by the Police over unpaid hotel bills in Lagos. Bobrisky of course used the opportunity to throw shade and laugh about it.
Posted by at 6/05/2017 08:48:00 pm

6 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

There cup of tea

5 June 2017 at 20:52
DULLA said...

You this born by mistake,you even get mouth dey talk for people issues. You are not qualified to talk about any1. Go do what you know how to do best,open your smelling anus to your customers. PIG,ELEDE

5 June 2017 at 20:57
Anonymous said...

This gay de talk?

5 June 2017 at 20:59
Anonymous said...

This guy no just get work at alll

5 June 2017 at 21:12
dee boi said...

All thanks to u Ma. Na u call thief cum call owner join... dee

5 June 2017 at 21:13
asuku said...


ur ass daddy will soon go bankrupt and he will be caught too

5 June 2017 at 21:14

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts