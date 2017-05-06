Now earlier today, Toyin's baby daddy, Lord Trigg, was arrested by the Police over unpaid hotel bills in Lagos. Bobrisky of course used the opportunity to throw shade and laugh about it.
Monday, 5 June 2017
Bobrisky throws shade at Toyin Lawani after her baby daddy is arrested over unpaid hotel bills
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/05/2017 08:48:00 pm
6 comments:
There cup of tea
You this born by mistake,you even get mouth dey talk for people issues. You are not qualified to talk about any1. Go do what you know how to do best,open your smelling anus to your customers. PIG,ELEDE
This gay de talk?
This guy no just get work at alll
All thanks to u Ma. Na u call thief cum call owner join... dee
ur ass daddy will soon go bankrupt and he will be caught too
