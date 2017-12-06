 Bobrisky looks like a real life barbie doll in new photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

Bobrisky looks like a real life barbie doll in new photos

Never underestimate the power of makeup and filters... Bobrisky's look was for his meet and greet with fans in Washington, D.C. USA. See more photos after the cut...



Posted by at 6/12/2017 07:45:00 am

8 comments:

MAYBUMS123 said...

Remaining breast and yansh

12 June 2017 at 07:46
TheRealAkon said...

Looks like Toke Makinwa at a glance! Indeed power of make up!

12 June 2017 at 07:48
Uche Asa said...

mtchewwwww
biko next story.😀yoruba doll

12 June 2017 at 07:50
Ammy Bee said...

Omo ale.

12 June 2017 at 07:59
Anonymous said...

So this one get fans lolz. Linda dey force her down our throat oo.

12 June 2017 at 08:03
MUFC said...

He should just transgend already

12 June 2017 at 08:03
MUFC said...

He should meet caitlyn Jenner to brief him on the procedures

12 June 2017 at 08:03
Anonymous said...

....and where are the fans he's meeting and greeting?

12 June 2017 at 08:04

