"Pepper them gang, some girls hating need to cover their eye cos I'm way prettier than them. I can see y ur boyfriends keep buying me latest phones, money and promising me love since some of u are ugly.
I will show u all lessons. My dm don full with message don't even know where to start." In an earlier video, he announced that he would be meeting fans in California. "I m coming to California next weeks just traveling to different state in America I cannot come and kill myself. Let me enjoy my money. If u are rich in dollars not in naria den no one can bring u down"
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 13 June 2017
Bobrisky is actually quite pretty in this new photos as he calls out 'ugly' girls hating on him
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/13/2017 11:34:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment