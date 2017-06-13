 Bobrisky is actually quite pretty in this new photos as he calls out 'ugly' girls hating on him | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Bobrisky is actually quite pretty in this new photos as he calls out 'ugly' girls hating on him

In the latest video posted on Instagram, Bobrisky claims that his DM is full of messages from men. He also used the opportunity to call out all the girls hating on him because he is 'prettier' than them.
"Pepper them gang, some girls hating need to cover their eye cos I'm way prettier than them. I can see y ur boyfriends keep buying me latest phones, money and promising me love since some of u are ugly.
I will show u all lessons. My dm don full with message don't even know where to start." In an earlier video, he announced that he would be meeting fans in California. "I m coming to California next weeks just traveling to different state in America I cannot come and kill myself. Let me enjoy my money. If u are rich in dollars not in naria den no one can bring u down"
Posted by at 6/13/2017 11:34:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts