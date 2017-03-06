 Bob Marley's son Damian adopts a Lion named 'Mukoma Marley' in Kenya (Photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 3 June 2017

Bob Marley's son Damian adopts a Lion named 'Mukoma Marley' in Kenya (Photos)

Recently after becoming a co-owner of US famous marijuana publication, High Times, Damian Marley, the youngest son of late Jamaican legend, Bob Marley has adopted a Wild Lion named, 'Mukoma Marley' in Kenya.
The award winning Jamaican singer, popularly known as Junior Gong arrived in Kenya for his concert on Monday and visited the Nairobi Animal Orphanage on Tuesday where he adopted the Wild Lion named 'Mukoma Marley.
According to Nairobi Wire, he adopted the lion in support of the ongoing conservation efforts by Kenya Wildlife Service.
