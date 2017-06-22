 Blow Money Records finest act “Realzy” drops ring back tune codes for his latest single “Kpere” | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Blow Money Records finest act “Realzy” drops ring back tune codes for his latest single “Kpere”

Nigerian fast rising Afropop singer and indigenous rapper, Ridwan Olanrewaju (Realzy) is really gathering momentum in the Nigerian music industry with the official released of his hit single Kpere months back.

The artiste was signed into the label last year and has so far dropped 2 singles (Thunderstrike & Kpere) which KPERE is popularly called by fans “kpere for dem gals”

The song “kpere” by dope boy REALZY is still receiving massive air play across the nation and with high trends on all media platforms. It was produced by Frank D Nero, mixed & mastered by Brainmix.

Keep your callers in a dancing mood by subscribing to kpere caller ring back tune on your preferred network

 *MTN* Text 0707583 to 4100

 *ETISALAT* Text 995296 to 251

 *AIRTEL* Text 6325865 to 791

 and follow us on @Blowmoney_news @Official_Realzy

Download here:

https://cloudup.com/ctf9YuVzJVa

http://blowmoneyrecords.com/2016/12/13/music-realzy-kpere-prod-frank-dnero/


Contact Management for bookings:
www.blowmoneyrecords.com
Call: 07036577831, 09086183833.
blowmoneyconnect@gmail.com
Posted by at 6/22/2017 09:00:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts