Blow Money Records finest act “Realzy” drops ring back tune codes for his latest single “Kpere”

The artiste was signed into the label last year and has so far dropped 2 singles (Thunderstrike & Kpere) which KPERE is popularly called by fans “kpere for dem gals”
The song “kpere” by dope boy REALZY is still receiving massive air play across the nation and with high trends on all media platforms. It was produced by Frank D Nero, mixed & mastered by Brainmix.
Keep your callers in a dancing mood by subscribing to kpere caller ring back tune on your preferred network
*MTN* Text 0707583 to 4100
*ETISALAT* Text 995296 to 251
*AIRTEL* Text 6325865 to 791
and follow us on @Blowmoney_news @Official_Realzy
Download here:
https://cloudup.com/ctf9YuVzJVa
http://blowmoneyrecords.com/2016/12/13/music-realzy-kpere-prod-frank-dnero/
Contact Management for bookings:
www.blowmoneyrecords.com
Call: 07036577831, 09086183833.
blowmoneyconnect@gmail.com
No comments:
Post a Comment