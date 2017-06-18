Blind former Super Eagles player Femi Opabunmi duped by fake pastors, Imams while trying to cure his blindness

Opabunmi had two unsuccessful surgeries in France, and when neither helped him regain his sight, he relocated to Nigeria to find a cure for his partial blindness.
“Many believed I was cursed, even my mother because in Paris the doctors medically said there was nothing wrong with my eyes.”
“Funds were given to me to survive by my former teammates (including Osaze Odemwingie) and well wishers. I gave pastors some of the money, hoping that if I got healed I would start afresh with a coaching career.
“I visited several churches and mountains in search of a cure but it never happened.
“They duped me of my small cash. I paid more that 400k to pastors to see that I got cured but nothing happened.”
“I also went to see some Imams as well. But they all turned out to be false men of God who duped me all the way.”
He scored a goal to help Nigeria win the African U-17 Championships in 2001. He was a key player at 2001 FIFA U-17 World Championship where he scored a hat-trick against Australia and won the Silver Shoe as second highest goal scorer.
Opabunmi represented Nigeria at the 2002 FIFA World Cup in Korea and Japan and had a total of three caps for the Super Eagles.
If only you can meet with pst daniel olukoya of mfm personally not his pastors.
Chai, May the mercy of God locate you IJN.
Are these not the kind of people this country should help?
