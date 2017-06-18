 #BlackLivesMatter: Gabrielle Union reveals her father was once harassed by the Police because of his skin clour | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 18 June 2017

#BlackLivesMatter: Gabrielle Union reveals her father was once harassed by the Police because of his skin clour

Hollywood actress, Gabrielle Union shared this heartbreaking story of how her father, a hardworking man who made a great impact to his community, was harassed by the police just because of his skin colour. According to her;
"My Dad is about 19 in this picture & fully believed in the American dream. That if you just work hard & do the right thing, serve your country, marry a nice girl, you will be considered special, different. So he joined the Army, got out & married a nice girl and went to work and started a family. Both my parents went to college at night & cleaned the daycare late at night in exchange for free childcare. They moved to a "good neighborhood" & slowly earned college degrees & got promoted. All the while raising their 3 girls as well as other kids who needed homes and guidance. He also coached our sports teams, mentored kids, officiated games... and none of it mattered. 
On his way to work one morning driving out of our perfectly planned suburban community in his Mercedes and rocking a tailored 3 piece suit, my father was stopped, pulled out of his car in front of the entire neighborhood and put spread eagle on the ground with guns pointed at him. They said a convict had just escaped from a nearby jail. The guy they were looking for was 20. My dad was balding in his 40s. When I see this picture of my father I cannot help but think of #PhilandoCastile a good man who did all the right things and was a father figure to so many...and none of it mattered. On this day and every day know that we are not threatening by birth. Do not demonize our breath. We are not to be feared. Our lives, our children, our love... IT MATTERS! We matter. #BlackLivesMatter"

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Na wa o


... Merited happiness

18 June 2017 at 18:59

