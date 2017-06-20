 Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are back together again | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian are back together again

It's probably safe now to say that what Rob and Chyna's have is a merry-go-round relationship; it keeps going up and down and back and forth. The pair is back together again according to reports from TMZ.

Rob has been in Chyna's house since last week and hasn't left. They both spent Father's day together and took their daughter to Disneyland and afterwards they both returned to Chyna's house. 
 
He's been there every day and every night for almost one week and rumour has it they've even been hosting pool parties and BBQs with friends and were recently spotted taking hikes together.

Another indication that they are probably back together is that Chyna dropped a lot of money on gifts for Father's Day, including a Louis Vuitton bag, a customized Dodgers hat, sneakers and white and blue roses emblazoned with an "R" believed to be for Rob. Their reconciliation reportedly has nothing to do with TV but was something they both wanted to do.

For how long they will be together is something we'll all just have to wait and see.
