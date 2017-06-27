Birmingham City University will be visiting Lagos & Abuja

Hurry and apply now for September 2017 entry
v Computing, Enterprises System Management, Computer Science, Project Management, Mechanical Engineering, Public Health
v International Business Law, International Human Rights
v ACCA, Business Administration top-up, International MBA, Management & International Business
To register click on https://bcunigeria.typeform.com/to/NWeEq1
The event will be coming up in the following locations:
VICTORIA ISLAND
Date: 3rd, July 2017
Venue: 14, Muri Okunola Street, off Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Time: 10:00am-12:30pm
IKEJA
Date: 4th, July 2017
Venue: British Canadian International Education (BCIE), 3rd Floor Valley View Plaza 99, Opebi Road Ikeja, Lagos
Time: 10:30am-1pm
ABUJA
Date: 5th, July 2017
Venue: British Canadian International Education (BCIE)
24B Djibouti Crescent, Off Freetown Street, Wuse 2, Abuja
Time: 1:30pm- 5pm
For more Details, Please contact
Birmingham City In-country Representative
Mobile: 07034446009, Tel: 013427605
Email: bcu_nigeria@bcie.co.uk
Skype: bcunigeria
