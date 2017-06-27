 Birmingham City University will be visiting Lagos & Abuja | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Birmingham City University will be visiting Lagos & Abuja

Meet with Dr Solomon Adjei  from Birmingham City University and explore our programs, school life, application process and scholarship (Up to 2500 pounds scholarship) etc.

Hurry and apply now for September 2017 entry 


v  Computing, Enterprises System Management, Computer Science, Project Management, Mechanical Engineering, Public Health

v   International Business Law, International Human Rights

v  ACCA, Business Administration top-up, International MBA, Management & International Business

The event will be coming up in the following locations:


VICTORIA ISLAND
Date: 3rd, July 2017
Venue: 14, Muri Okunola Street, off Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Time: 10:00am-12:30pm

IKEJA
Date: 4th, July 2017
Venue: British Canadian International Education (BCIE), 3rd Floor Valley View Plaza 99, Opebi Road Ikeja, Lagos
Time: 10:30am-1pm

ABUJA
Date: 5th, July 2017
Venue: British Canadian International Education (BCIE)
24B Djibouti Crescent, Off Freetown Street, Wuse 2, Abuja
Time: 1:30pm- 5pm

For more Details, Please contact
Birmingham City In-country Representative
Mobile: 07034446009, Tel: 013427605
Email: bcu_nigeria@bcie.co.uk                                                                                                     
Skype: bcunigeria    
