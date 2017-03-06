Bird Flu returns to 7 states in Nigeria - Federal Government warns 

He said that the disease had spread across 26 states of the federation and the FCT since it started in 2008 affecting 800 farms in no fewer than 123 local government areas. Mshelbwala said that the way forward to the containment of the disease was to ban importation of poultry and products, quarantine and bio-security measures, among others.
He, however, warned poultry farmers against illegal vaccination of birds, saying that it was a deadly alternative to the control of the disease.
