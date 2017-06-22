Bimbo Manuel, Femi Jacobs, Chuks Anyaduba, others feature at ‘The Walk for Fathers & The fathers day ball’ organised by The GoodFathers Foundation to mark the International Fathers Day 2017

TG Foundation understands that the bedrock of every society is the family. We hold the view that building a sustainable nation is intricately linked with having Good Fathers who can serve as role models at home and in the wider society.
Our Vision is to recognise and celebrate the essence of Fatherhood in sustainable Nation building.
On the Saturday, 17th June 2017, we had a 5km walk for Fathers led by Celebrities such as Sir Bimbo Manuel, Femi Jacobs, Road Safety Activist Chuks Anyaduba, Amb David Egwu, etc within Abuja Central Area, starting from the millennium park in celebration of Fathers who have contributed their quota to their homes, thereby reaching to the general society. It Featured, Talks, Arm wrestling, refreshment, and a chance to meet role model Goodfathers and potential fathers.
The Grand Finale of the Event was THE FATHERS BALL at Sheraton Hotel Abuja on Sunday, 18th June 2017 which marks the International Father’s Day celebration. It was an exclusive Dinner, with an Opera and Monologue Presentation on Fatherhood Bimbo Manuel and Femi Jacobs
Panel Discussion was held on the Topic: Absentee Fathers, It’s Impact on the Family and Society, anchored by Mr Tokunbo Olorundami (Co-Founder of the foundation), with the likes of: Mr Jonson Ojogbane (the Assistant Director of EFCC), Pastor Seyi Malomo (chaplain, Aso-Rock Villa), Hon. Moses Siasia, Mr Bimbo Manuel, Comrade Isaac Balami and Finally, we had Mr. Sunny Nnacheta Ikechukwu discussing the challenges of absentee fathers in our society. The role of government in ensuring that good fathers thrive in our society was underscored, while opening the discussion, Tokunbo Olorundami congratulated the Government on the recent effort for the ease of doing business, he however made an appeal for government to think about the a policy for the ease of doing good in the Nigerian society.
Musical Interlude for entertainment and a brief Speech from the founder of The Foundation, Mr Nnaedu Umeohia, Made the Goodfathers Day Celebration, One of Its Kind.
View highlights here https://youtu.be/Z8Foyc2wLOY
