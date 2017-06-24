 Billionaire kidnapper, Evans may get the death penalty; Here's why | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Billionaire kidnapper, Evans may get the death penalty; Here's why

The recent arrest of notorious kidnapper, Evans still remains one of the most talked about news of this year. Back in January, Governor  Akinwunmi Ambode signed into law Life Imprisonment or death penalty for the offence of Kidnap and forceful extortion in Lagos State.

With the on-going investigation on the activities of Evans and his gang, if he's eventually convicted, the law provides for death penalty for kidnappers whose victims die in their custody, and life imprisonment for the act of kidnapping.
According to Ambode when he signed the law on January 5, 2017,
“this law imposes a penalty of life imprisonment for kidnapping for ransom. The law stipulates that, where a victim dies in the course of kidnapping, the suspect is liable on conviction to death. Security is of utmost importance to our administration, and we are confident that this law will serve as a deterrent to anybody, who may desire to engage in this wicked act within the boundaries of Lagos State. Our justice system will be required to execute this law in absolute and make sure that any criminal caught faces the full wrath of the law,".
