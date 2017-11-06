 Billionaire Folorunsho Alakija's son Folarin married his woman, Naza, in a lavish wedding in England (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 11 June 2017

Billionaire Folorunsho Alakija's son Folarin married his woman, Naza, in a lavish wedding in England (photos)

Folarin, one of the sons of Nigeria's richest women, Folorunsho Alakija, and his beautiful Iranian bride, Naza, traditionally married in a lavish ceremony in Lagos, back in November 2016.

Folarin and Naza had their white wedding yesterday Saturday June 9th in Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, England and it was spectacular. From an over the top floral design to fireworks display and a performance by Robin Thicke, see more photos after the cut...



