Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy sends message to her exes...

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Mtchewwww Do they even care? They have shined your PONYOR and moved on already.... You are the one still sending your exes letterThey don't send you anymore @Galore
Yawnsss..
Boringggg.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzz
Ok 👌
Wow... Dis is savage
Nice pics is all I can say.
Bush girl you will still be drinking champagne in wine glasses
I see
So billionaire pickin dey get exes??? Attitude is everything!
This girl is beautiful so Is her sister. The message is childish, she doesn't need to prove anything to her ex's but just be smarter in her choices when it comes to user boys. Maybe it's time she tells her dad to set her up like that Obayuwana girl and get a visible job going. All that D--j-ing for someone from her financial background is a little off. She once said she wants to be recognised for her work. How about her joining the UN and be an Ambassador for poor children in Nigeria? People, respectable people will look at her from a much more serious angle if she gets a grip. Till then, she can continue to be DJ COPY and continue to channel and copy Paris Hilton. It's obvious she looks up to Paris, the facial expressions, opening f the mouth, the bun hair? She needs a mentor. All the best to her in her love life.
Lol. We will all get there
Post a Comment
13 comments:
Mtchewwww
Do they even care?
They have shined your PONYOR and moved on already.... You are the one still sending your exes
letter
They don't send you anymore
@Galore
Yawnsss..
Boringggg.
Zzzzzzzzzzzzz
Ok 👌
Wow... Dis is savage
Nice pics is all I can say.
Bush girl you will still be drinking champagne in wine glasses
Bush girl you will still be drinking champagne in wine glasses
I see
So billionaire pickin dey get exes??? Attitude is everything!
This girl is beautiful so Is her sister. The message is childish, she doesn't need to prove anything to her ex's but just be smarter in her choices when it comes to user boys. Maybe it's time she tells her dad to set her up like that Obayuwana girl and get a visible job going. All that D--j-ing for someone from her financial background is a little off. She once said she wants to be recognised for her work. How about her joining the UN and be an Ambassador for poor children in Nigeria? People, respectable people will look at her from a much more serious angle if she gets a grip. Till then, she can continue to be DJ COPY and continue to channel and copy Paris Hilton. It's obvious she looks up to Paris, the facial expressions, opening f the mouth, the bun hair? She needs a mentor. All the best to her in her love life.
Lol. We will all get there
Post a Comment