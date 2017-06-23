 Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy sends message to her exes... | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

Billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy sends message to her exes...

She shared the photo above and wrote "Dear Exes, You Used To Be My Cup Of Tea... But I Drink Champagne Now! #CuppyOnAMission"
13 comments:

GALORE said...

Mtchewwww

Do they even care?

They have shined your PONYOR and moved on already.... You are the one still sending your exes
letter
They don't send you anymore


@Galore

23 June 2017 at 21:37
Anonymous said...

Yawnsss..

23 June 2017 at 21:41
Anonymous said...

Boringggg.

23 June 2017 at 21:41
Anonymous said...

Zzzzzzzzzzzzz

23 June 2017 at 21:42
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Ok 👌

23 June 2017 at 21:43
miss e said...

Wow... Dis is savage

23 June 2017 at 21:45
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Nice pics is all I can say.

23 June 2017 at 21:45
Anonymous said...

Bush girl you will still be drinking champagne in wine glasses

23 June 2017 at 21:45
Ushie Blessing said...

I see

23 June 2017 at 21:50
jewel said...

So billionaire pickin dey get exes??? Attitude is everything!

23 June 2017 at 21:51
Anonymous said...

This girl is beautiful so Is her sister. The message is childish, she doesn't need to prove anything to her ex's but just be smarter in her choices when it comes to user boys. Maybe it's time she tells her dad to set her up like that Obayuwana girl and get a visible job going. All that D--j-ing for someone from her financial background is a little off. She once said she wants to be recognised for her work. How about her joining the UN and be an Ambassador for poor children in Nigeria? People, respectable people will look at her from a much more serious angle if she gets a grip. Till then, she can continue to be DJ COPY and continue to channel and copy Paris Hilton. It's obvious she looks up to Paris, the facial expressions, opening f the mouth, the bun hair? She needs a mentor. All the best to her in her love life.

23 June 2017 at 21:52
Beauty Osas said...

Lol. We will all get there

23 June 2017 at 21:53

