Bill Maher apologizes for using the N-word on TV

When Mr. Sasse said this did not happen in his state, Mr. Maher said:
“I’ve got to get to Nebraska more.”Mr. Sasse replied:
“You’re welcome. We’d love to have you work in the fields with us.”Mr. Maher said:
“Work in the fields? Senator, I’m a house nigger. Then he added, No, it’s a joke.The audience responded with a chorus of groans.
However, after the show, he received massive backlash from viewers, who started a campaign with the hashtag that he should fired.
Throughout Friday, he didn't say anything however, on Saturday, he addressed the issue and apologized.
He said:
"Friday nights are always my worst night of sleep because I'm up reflecting on the things I should or shouldn't have said on my live show," Maher said in a statement provided by publicist Cece York.
"Last night was a particularly long night as I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment. The word was offensive and I regret saying it and am very sorry."In a statement issued by spokesman Quentin Schaffer, HBO said:
“Bill Maher’s comment last night was completely inexcusable and tasteless. We are removing his deeply offensive comment from any subsequent airings of the show.”HBO denounced the remark as “completely inexcusable and tasteless,” and said it would be edited out of future airings.
As of Saturday afternoon, the episode was not available on HBO's streaming platform and the interview segment was not among the clips included on the show's YouTube channel.
