 Biko, whose boyfriend is this? | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 2 June 2017

Biko, whose boyfriend is this?

Huh? Lol
Posted by at 6/02/2017 09:26:00 pm

9 comments:

Anonymous said...

Linda with her mandatory gay posts...I know you couldn't wait to unleash this one on us.

2 June 2017 at 21:31
maksbebe said...

Gay alert

2 June 2017 at 21:35
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Linda come and carry your husband ooo....


Long live LIB

2 June 2017 at 21:53
Anonymous said...

Na Laura Ikeji ex boy frnd before she went for 2nd wife to Ogbonna Kanu with dead career. Stupid question

2 June 2017 at 21:58
onyinyechi nzekwe said...

Lol..gay tings,

2 June 2017 at 22:00
Anonymous said...

Linda ikeji's

2 June 2017 at 22:02
Cynthia Obi said...

Linda u will not kill me

2 June 2017 at 22:05
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Na madness they take start.mbko.

2 June 2017 at 22:07
Gift Lawrence said...

@Lis_influencer comma carry ya boyfriend ����������

2 June 2017 at 22:14

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts