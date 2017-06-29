 "Big dogs don't Bark! Fu*k is a puppy loud for?" - Ice Prince slams Hushpuppi | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

"Big dogs don't Bark! Fu*k is a puppy loud for?" - Ice Prince slams Hushpuppi

Looks like all these Musicians planned to collectively drag Hushpuppi today for his comments against them. Ice Prince has also responded to the fake designer watch shade, but disabled the comment section of the post on his Instagram page.
Posted by at 6/29/2017 04:56:00 pm

2 comments:

kayode odusanya said...

I prefer this Ice Prince response to Phyno's own. Very short and deep. Pyno typed like 6 paragraphs...he made it look like what Hush Puppi said really got to him.


Nollywood Actress, Beverly Naya Looking Sexy in a Red Dress

29 June 2017 at 17:05
Anonymous said...

Chei see finishing

29 June 2017 at 17:09

