"Big dogs don't Bark! Fu*k is a puppy loud for?" - Ice Prince slams Hushpuppi
Looks like all these Musicians planned to collectively
drag Hushpuppi today for his comments against them. Ice Prince has also
responded to the fake designer watch shade, but disabled the comment
section of the post on his Instagram page.
I prefer this Ice Prince response to Phyno's own. Very short and deep. Pyno typed like 6 paragraphs...he made it look like what Hush Puppi said really got to him.
Chei see finishing
