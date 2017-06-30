 Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed. The son is named Sir Carter.. | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 30 June 2017

Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed. The son is named Sir Carter..

According to TMZ, Jay Z and Beyonce have named their twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

They said they know this because the company run by the couple that owns the trademarks to their names just filed legal docs to secure the rights to the names, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. The trademarks are for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls and rattles and novelty items.
Dave said...

so they would use their baby names to sell baby items? trademarks are for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles

and novelty items no wonder they make so much money. their fans literally buy anything that they put their brand on.

30 June 2017 at 21:38
Vivian Reginalds said...

hmmm ndi worshipers ngwanu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

30 June 2017 at 21:39
Aligwe Tom said...

Good for them both. Love JAY-Z Cos i get this special feeling whenever I listen to him.

30 June 2017 at 21:41

Post a Comment

