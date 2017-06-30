They said they know this because the company run by the couple that owns the trademarks to their names just filed legal docs to secure the rights to the names, Rumi Carter and Sir Carter. The trademarks are for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles, hair ribbons, playing cards, tote bags, sports balls and rattles and novelty items.
Friday, 30 June 2017
Beyonce and Jay Z's twins' names revealed. The son is named Sir Carter..
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/30/2017 09:34:00 pm
3 comments:
so they would use their baby names to sell baby items? trademarks are for fragrances, cosmetics, key chains, baby teething rings, strollers, mugs, water bottles
and novelty items no wonder they make so much money. their fans literally buy anything that they put their brand on.
hmmm ndi worshipers ngwanu
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Good for them both. Love JAY-Z Cos i get this special feeling whenever I listen to him.
