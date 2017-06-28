Between Funke Akindele, Freeze and Nathaniel Bassey's 'Olowogbogboro'

Gospel act, Nathaniel Bassey kicked off a one hour daily praise and worship challenge from June 1 and is expected to run till June 30.
In this period, the session tagged 'Olowogbogboro' has grown immensely popular on social media and while some are die hard followers of it, others believe its a total scam.
Then two days ago, Nathaniel Bassey released a new song titled 'Olowogbogboro' and people who were never a fan of his movement concluded it's all been a huge publicity stunt to promote his new single.
Cool FM's Daddy Freeze is one of the many people that's not a fan of the movement and he voiced his opinion on it on Instagram.
Actress, Funke Akindele who is a die hard fan of the movement immediately responded urging Freeze to take things easy on the matter.
What do you really think?
Enter your comment...this man is funny oh Nathaniel has produced his music back to back with with out publicity and they where all hit songs. Why will go through all this just for a single track and by the way he just released his album and this song is not on it baba man of God came down ohhhh.
