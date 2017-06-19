 Berger paint sacks all its staff | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 19 June 2017

Berger paint sacks all its staff

Paint manufacturing company, Berger Paints, today June 19th sacked all members of its staff. The mass sack comes after a 2-week strike action. The workers had embarked on strike over the new living wage policy of the company where none of them would be entitled to gratuity upon retirement and what was supposed to be gathered as their gratuity overtime, would now be added to their monthly salary.


The new policy was said to have been implemented in 2015 but most of the workers only got to know this year as they were meant to believe it was a salary increment.

They then decided to embark on a strike. After unfruitful consultations with the leaders of the workers union, the management wielded the big stick today by firing all of them and asked those still interested in keeping their jobs to reapply.
Posted by at 6/19/2017 04:27:00 pm

10 comments:

livingstone chibuike said...

Dis is not encouraging at all...dose still interested shuld reapply

19 June 2017 at 16:30
Lolvely said...

Like seriously

19 June 2017 at 16:32
Adams said...

This is not good news for the staff ohhhh!!! Na wa for this Berger Paints....and the

want to get a bigger penis? click here now

staff have families to feed. Am sure when they reapply they now offer peanuts as salary.

19 June 2017 at 16:33
Michael said...

Eyaaa too bad

19 June 2017 at 16:34
Julie said...

Only in Nigeria dat such things happen. smh 😧😧

19 June 2017 at 16:35
Davido's driver said...

Nigeria is becoming harder by the day

19 June 2017 at 16:36
Bello Ajibola said...

Berger paints is owned by the INDIANS and managed by the INDIANS.

19 June 2017 at 16:54
daniel ubong said...

Hsjajhahajajahahahhaha,are u serious.

19 June 2017 at 17:00
Anonymous said...

Wahala dey



Do you have any scrap,dead or condemned inverter battery?
Trade it for cash
Call this number now
(08141395113)we can pic it up anywhere

19 June 2017 at 17:02
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

All na change, APC I hail o.

19 June 2017 at 17:07

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts