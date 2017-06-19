Berger paint sacks all its staff

Paint manufacturing company, Berger Paints, today June 19th sacked all members of its staff. The mass sack comes after a 2-week strike action. The workers had embarked on strike over the new living wage policy of the company where none of them would be entitled to gratuity upon retirement and what was supposed to be gathered as their gratuity overtime, would now be added to their monthly salary.
The new policy was said to have been implemented in 2015 but most of the workers only got to know this year as they were meant to believe it was a salary increment.
They then decided to embark on a strike. After unfruitful consultations with the leaders of the workers union, the management wielded the big stick today by firing all of them and asked those still interested in keeping their jobs to reapply.
10 comments:
Dis is not encouraging at all...dose still interested shuld reapply
Like seriously
This is not good news for the staff ohhhh!!! Na wa for this Berger Paints....and the
staff have families to feed. Am sure when they reapply they now offer peanuts as salary.
Eyaaa too bad
Only in Nigeria dat such things happen. smh 😧😧
Nigeria is becoming harder by the day
Berger paints is owned by the INDIANS and managed by the INDIANS.
Hsjajhahajajahahahhaha,are u serious.
Wahala dey
All na change, APC I hail o.
