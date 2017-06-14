Bella Thorne explains her fling with Scott Disick and why she ended it

Speaking to Complex magazine, the 19 year old who had a fling with Scott Disick in May said;
"I throw a lot of house parties, and that's how I meet these people,"
she told the magazine. "They come to my house party and they're like,
'Yo, I heard you're having a party,' and I’m just like, 'Okay, French
Montana. Hi, French.' That’s how I met Scott -- he came to a house party
of mine [with French] and I was like 'Hi.'"
The same thing that brought them together was what drove them apart: partying.
"Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don't drink, and he really
drinks a lot," Thorne continued. "And it just ended up ...I just wasn't
down. I was like, 'I gotta leave.' We were [at Cannes] a day and a half
before I was like I'm booking my flight and leaving."
"I love to go out and have fun, I love to fucking dance, but I just
don't party hardcore like that and it was way too much for me," she
added. "I was like, 'Woah, this is not the way I live my life, bruh.'"
