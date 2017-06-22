 Bella Hadid gets turned away by doorman at Drake's private party before she's finally allowed in | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Bella Hadid gets turned away by doorman at Drake's private party before she's finally allowed in

Bella Hadid is one of the biggest names in the fashion world and it would seem everyone would know her, but apparently, this is not the case as she was denied entry into Drake's party by a doorman who did not recognise her.

The 20-year-old model was seen on Tuesday approaching The Nice Guy club where rapper Drake was having a private party but the hefty doorman blocked her way.




The man, dressed in a black, was photographed as he stood in her way while Bella grabbed his hand to get him to step away. Another man quickly stepped in and was seen arguing with the doorman. Bella put her hand over her face, most likely embarrassed by the exchange, but things were soon sorted out and the man apologised to the popular model.

More photos below...



