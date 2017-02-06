Bella Beauty! making you look sensational with style

Bella Beauty is your “One Stop Shop” Beauty place in Lagos.
Our activities include: A Hair Salon, fixing and treating your hair with style, with a final touch provided by our BellaWraps and gele.
A MakeUp studio that gives you the appropriate day to day look, and the glam for your night out and ceremonies, with the Bella Beauty line of cosmetics and eyelashes, Manicure, pedicure and Artistic Nail fixing, Spa for your skin care and relaxation.
Men are also taken care of as our barbershop is specialized in barbing and hair styling.
We also have some very exciting models registered under us. They currently can be used for cosmetics, runway, photo shoot,music videos, etc... Our models come up with a style, standard and class that make them unique and outstanding. We also have a series of girls than can be called upon as high class ushers for corporate.
Beauty is our core business. Style is our target. So, what ever your ideas and needs, give us a call or visit our salon on Banana Island Road in Ikoyi.
We are looking forward to making you look sensational, with style.
