Behold the £10 million Rolls Royce

A Rolls-Royce spokesman said:
‘In 2013, Rolls-Royce was approached by one of its most valued customers with a very particular request.
A connoisseur and collector of distinctive, one-off items including super-yachts and private aircraft, this gentleman came to Rolls-Royce to realise his vision of a one-off luxury motor car like no other.
‘He approached the marque with his own idea of a two-seat Rolls-Royce that he wanted to be created in the here and now.
‘The client immediately established a close rapport with the design department led by Taylor, who set about bringing the idea to life.’
The spokesman added:
‘As a connoisseur of Rolls-Royces, he was inspired by many of his favourite cars from the marque’s golden era of the early 20th Century, as well as many classic and modern yachts.’That is about 4.95 billion naira on wheels.
