 Before and after photos of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Tunde Fowler of FIRS | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Before and after photos of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo and Tunde Fowler of FIRS

How time flies, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service(FIRS), Tunde Fowler with another colleague are pictured in both photos. They all attended Igbobi College in Lagos. See a recent photo of them after the cut...

Posted by at 6/22/2017 08:40:00 pm

3 comments:

tsalz said...

Nice..

22 June 2017 at 20:42
Gbenga said...

Ehhhhmmmm the silver spoon he was born with, no too help am

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

for that first picture. I may be wrong, but he looks somehow somehow for the picture. Nice one... Best friends for forever.

22 June 2017 at 20:44
JoBriggs said...

Ralph Lauren polo shirts galore

22 June 2017 at 20:47

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts