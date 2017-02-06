 Before & After: Girl praises her boyfriend's romantic efforts on twitter, comes back to blast him weeks after | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Before & After: Girl praises her boyfriend's romantic efforts on twitter, comes back to blast him weeks after

Back in April 2017, Amiyah Scott‏ took to twitter to praise her boyfriend. Sharing photos of the flowers and note she received from him one morning, she wrote; "Woke up to the sweetest thing!!! because it's Tuesday. Omggg Thank you so much baby."

Fast forward to today, few hours ago, Amiyah Scott‏ took to the same twitter account to make an update on her post, saying "Niggas still ain't shit. Sometimes they just do nice things in the midst of the fuckery. Stay woke." See her post blasting him after the cut...



