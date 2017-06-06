 Beautiful throwback photos of former Head of state, Yakubu Gowon and his children | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

Beautiful throwback photos of former Head of state, Yakubu Gowon and his children

The photo was taken in 1981 when he was on exile in the UK. Pictured above with him are his children Saratu 9 (left), Rahila 2, and Ibrahim 11. The former military leader was in office from 1966 to 1975. He was overthrown on 29th July 1975, forcing him to go on exile with his family in the UK.
War, criminal, child killer, the hottest part of hell is waiting for you. God will judge you. The blood of the innocent children you killed in their millions without consideration is crying to God against you day and night. Your judgment is near. You murderous war criminal bastard, son of the devil. You will burn forever in hell

6 June 2017 at 08:44
