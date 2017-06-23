Beautiful burn survivor Turia Pitt and her long term boyfriend expecting first child

Ms Pitt, who suffered burns to 65 per cent of her body years ago told 60 Minutes she was shocked to discover she was pregnant and she shared the news with her fiance by leaving the pregnancy test sitting on the sink which he saw while brushing his teeth.
“When that first test came through I was just like "f***". Then I thought I needed to stay calm,” she recalled.
Her fiance also spoke about how he found out he was going to be a father.
“I had a mouthful of toothpaste,” Mr Hoskin said.
Turia and Michael have both chosen boy and girl names for their child who is due in December.
The news comes after the 29-year-old was seen out in Sydney wearing a grey dress with a baby bump visible. The athlete found out she was expecting only days before she was due to trek Mt Everest. She eventually had to forego to trek so as not to risk losing the baby.
She said:
“I wanted to do the walk. I had to think about it because it's just not myself to shy away from adventure.”
Despite suffering horrific burns after she was trapped in a raging bush fire, Turia’s obstetrician is confident she will have no trouble carrying or delivering her baby.
When Turia was caught in the fire six years ago, Michael stood by her and took care of her the entire time. She says she believes he’s going to be a great father and care for their child in the same way he took care of her.
“I know 100 per cent Michael is going to be an amazing dad, because for years he had to look after me. He was so caring and so patient and I think those qualities are really desirable especially in a parent.”
Watch the interview below:
