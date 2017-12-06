 Be Successful. Be Beckett. A dynamic academic community where students work alongside staff | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 12 June 2017

Be Successful. Be Beckett. A dynamic academic community where students work alongside staff

Meet Dr Sophia Price, Head of Politics and International Relations, from our School of Social Sciences for on spot offer into Leeds Beckett University.

The School of Social Sciences undertakes high quality research and teaching in the disciplines of Psychology, Criminology, Sociology, Speech and Languages Sciences, and Politics and International Relations.
We have a strong commitment to research led teaching and to supporting the development of our students as critical, creative and capable individuals, able to contribute to society as active and enterprising citizens and pursue successful careers.
Reasons to choose Leeds Beckett University
      You can gain a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in 4 years
      Your application will be processed in 24 hours
      10% early payment discount
      Courses shaped by industry and taught by experts
      You will meet over 1,500 international students
      We are based in city of Leeds – a vibrant student friendly city  

Subject areas include:

• Accounting, Finance & Economics • Business & Management • Computing & Engineering
• Criminology  • Politics & International Relations •  Public Health •  Psychology •  Sociology

UKEAS Ikeja Offices                                       - 12 June, 10:00-12:00
3rd Floor,
76 Opebi Road, Ikeja,

Lagos SI-UK Ikeja                                            - 12 June, 12:00 - 13:30
2nd Floor,
84 Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos

TGM Education Ikeja                                     - 12 June, 14:00 - 15:30
Kobis Building, 3rd Floor, 
18-20 Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos

UKEAS Abuja                                                  - 14 June, 10:00 - 12:00
Ground Floor,  50 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent,
Osas & Oseji Building, Wuse 2, Abuja

SI-UK Abuja                                                    - 14 June, 12:00 - 14:00 
Suite SF15,  Olive Plaza,
Alexandria Crescent off Aminu Kano Crescent 
By Banex Junction, Wuse 2, Abuja

TGM Education Abuja                                   - 14 June, 14:00 - 16:00
Suite 301a DDM Plaza,
Plot 1381-1383 Cadastral Zone,
Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja

UKEAS Port Harcourt                                     - 16 June, 10:00 - 13:00
45 Stadium Road,
Port Harcourt, Rivers State


For advice about your application and to find out more about studying at Leeds Beckett,
Call:  Adenike Omotosho
Email: a.omotosho@leedsbeckett.ac.uk  
Mobile: +234 (0)8188598162
www.leedsbeckett.ac.uk/international
Posted by at 6/12/2017 12:41:00 pm

1 comment:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

12 June 2017 at 13:32

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts