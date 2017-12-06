Be Successful. Be Beckett. A dynamic academic community where students work alongside staff

The School of Social Sciences undertakes high quality research and teaching in the disciplines of Psychology, Criminology, Sociology, Speech and Languages Sciences, and Politics and International Relations.
We have a strong commitment to research led teaching and to supporting the development of our students as critical, creative and capable individuals, able to contribute to society as active and enterprising citizens and pursue successful careers.
Reasons to choose Leeds Beckett University
• You can gain a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in 4 years
• Your application will be processed in 24 hours
• 10% early payment discount
• Courses shaped by industry and taught by experts
• You will meet over 1,500 international students
• We are based in city of Leeds – a vibrant student friendly city
Subject areas include:
• Accounting, Finance & Economics • Business & Management • Computing & Engineering
• Criminology • Politics & International Relations • Public Health • Psychology • Sociology
UKEAS Ikeja Offices - 12 June, 10:00-12:00
3rd Floor,
76 Opebi Road, Ikeja,
Lagos SI-UK Ikeja - 12 June, 12:00 - 13:30
2nd Floor,
84 Opebi Road, Ikeja, Lagos
TGM Education Ikeja - 12 June, 14:00 - 15:30
Kobis Building, 3rd Floor,
18-20 Kudirat Abiola Way, Ikeja, Lagos
UKEAS Abuja - 14 June, 10:00 - 12:00
Ground Floor, 50 Adetokunbo Ademola Crescent,
Osas & Oseji Building, Wuse 2, Abuja
SI-UK Abuja - 14 June, 12:00 - 14:00
Suite SF15, Olive Plaza,
Alexandria Crescent off Aminu Kano Crescent
By Banex Junction, Wuse 2, Abuja
TGM Education Abuja - 14 June, 14:00 - 16:00
Suite 301a DDM Plaza,
Plot 1381-1383 Cadastral Zone,
Aminu Kano Crescent, Wuse 2, Abuja
UKEAS Port Harcourt - 16 June, 10:00 - 13:00
45 Stadium Road,
Port Harcourt, Rivers State
For advice about your application and to find out more about studying at Leeds Beckett,
Call: Adenike Omotosho
Email: a.omotosho@leedsbeckett.ac.uk
Mobile: +234 (0)8188598162www.leedsbeckett.ac.uk/international
