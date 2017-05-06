 BBN's Gifty pictured with veteran actress, Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

BBN's Gifty pictured with veteran actress, Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi

Actress, Evangelist Eucharia Anunobi and Big Brother Naija's Gifty, were pictured together on a movie set in Abuja.
4 comments:

James said...

this was the fake girl that was switching different accents in the big brother naija house. from london accent to indian accent, to american accent to arabian accent. lol.

5 June 2017 at 08:26
Sweetchild Sweet said...

Wants to remain in the picture by force by fire...Keeps ranting rubish on social media. Wannabe god...

5 June 2017 at 08:33
Anonymous said...

Eucharia still acts??? 😮

5 June 2017 at 08:50
Anonymous said...

Eucharia is much older than gifty but really much more beautiful and attractive than gifty. Personal opinion, I also think Eucharia has so much more class than gifty.

5 June 2017 at 09:04

