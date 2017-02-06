 BBN contestant Gifty shares photo of herself in a pool as she calls herself a god! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 2 June 2017

BBN contestant Gifty shares photo of herself in a pool as she calls herself a god!

She shared the photo and wrote “People talk about you negatively or positively because they consider you as a subject of concern. So just relax and let the world talk about you cuz’ your Image matters a lot.. #iamaGOD #Power”
6 comments:

Chinwendu Okoye said...

Image kwa? God kwa?The God I serve does not lie, so i wonder the kind of God she is? Ooohh, God of lies.He hmm mm, Okay odinma, ka Chineke mezie okwu.

2 June 2017 at 21:49
🔫 😎Sterling Archer 😎💲 said...

Yeye girl

2 June 2017 at 21:50
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

I pity who gives this one attention..

Long live LIB

2 June 2017 at 21:53
Anonymous said...

Of course I am a god too... cos God said so, have I not told u ye are god... go read ur bible

2 June 2017 at 22:01
Joyous babe, Linda Ikeji FIrst Cousin said...

Dramer queen.

2 June 2017 at 22:05
