BBN contestant Gifty shares photo of herself in a pool as she calls herself a god!
She shared the photo and wrote “People talk about you negatively or positively because they consider you as a subject of concern. So just relax and let the world talk about you cuz’ your Image matters a lot..
#iamaGOD #Power”
6 comments:
Image kwa? God kwa?The God I serve does not lie, so i wonder the kind of God she is? Ooohh, God of lies.He hmm mm, Okay odinma, ka Chineke mezie okwu.
Yeye girl
I pity who gives this one attention..
Of course I am a god too... cos God said so, have I not told u ye are god... go read ur bible
Dramer queen.
