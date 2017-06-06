 BBN contestant Gifty Powers shows off bum in new photo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 6 June 2017

BBN contestant Gifty Powers shows off bum in new photo

Nice!
Posted by at 6/06/2017 03:55:00 pm

12 comments:

Chinedum Anikpo said...

e remain small make e reach like "the tank" abi 50cent i lie???

6 June 2017 at 15:57
Anonymous said...

Nice ikebe Gifty/Onyinye

6 June 2017 at 15:57
Ogochukwu Nuella said...

Fake and nonsense 😌😌😌

6 June 2017 at 16:12
Jay Blaze said...

if the front no sell the back must sell.

6 June 2017 at 16:14
junia said...

She definitely wore an artificial bum. No two ways abt it

6 June 2017 at 16:15
Anonymous said...

ASA she was my favourite girl in the house

6 June 2017 at 16:15
Anonymous said...

Super beautiful

6 June 2017 at 16:15
chinakwaeze ifunanya said...

lies!we all know gifty doesn't have Nyash.whatever she did to enhance it,na her wahala.

6 June 2017 at 16:15
Anonymous said...

She's flawless

6 June 2017 at 16:16
joyous baba,LindaIkeji First cousin said...

very nice @ big sis.lol

6 June 2017 at 16:19
Manuel Kunmi said...

mtchewwww

6 June 2017 at 16:29
Princess Nzekwe said...

Abeg ooo gifty no get dis kind yansh haa she is definitely wearing sumfyn.

6 June 2017 at 16:32

