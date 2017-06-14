BBN contestant Bisola and Nollywood actresses Chizzy Alichi & Ka3na Jones cover House of Maliq June Edition

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Ok.
Chizzy is a Sweetheart!! Dicksola always open Her mouth like she nees a Sucker, and who is that one that her Breast is doing Press up?? Na wa ooo....
Chizzy hmmmm, I hope you now wash down under very well and no more smell?
Lovely... Merited happiness
Huh? Ur Wicked...
its okay.....apply for latest jobs here ...www.naijacrux.com
Why now?
Bisola's second picture is dope. Queenest queen.
Bisola is bae
Queen B..one and only queen
Bisula looks good
Bisola is looking fine. Claasy cover
You dont have to be naked to be beautiful. They look good. Bisola i see u
Post a Comment
13 comments:
Ok.
Chizzy is a Sweetheart!! Dicksola always open Her mouth like she nees a Sucker, and who is that one that her Breast is doing Press up?? Na wa ooo....
Chizzy hmmmm, I hope you now wash down under very well and no more smell?
Lovely
... Merited happiness
Huh? Ur Wicked...
its okay.....apply for latest jobs here ...www.naijacrux.com
Why now?
Bisola's second picture is dope. Queenest queen.
Bisola is bae
Queen B..one and only queen
Bisula looks good
Bisola is looking fine. Claasy cover
You dont have to be naked to be beautiful. They look good. Bisola i see u
Post a Comment