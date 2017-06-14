 BBN contestant Bisola and Nollywood actresses Chizzy Alichi & Ka3na Jones cover House of Maliq June Edition | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

BBN contestant Bisola and Nollywood actresses Chizzy Alichi & Ka3na Jones cover House of Maliq June Edition

Credit

Photography- StudioQ Nigeria
Styled by- Malik Zenishia Zainab
makeup- Makeup By Ajoke
Costumes -Makioba
Directed by - Missmaliq
Accesories- Dope Accessories Lekki
Location- Lekki Phase 1 Nigera
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Ok.

14 June 2017 at 11:59
chinelo okafor said...

Chizzy is a Sweetheart!! Dicksola always open Her mouth like she nees a Sucker, and who is that one that her Breast is doing Press up?? Na wa ooo....

14 June 2017 at 12:19
Kojevspin D Realist said...

Chizzy hmmmm, I hope you now wash down under very well and no more smell?

14 June 2017 at 12:20
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lovely


... Merited happiness

14 June 2017 at 12:23
chinelo okafor said...

Huh? Ur Wicked...

14 June 2017 at 12:49
tunji said...

Beauty Osas said...

Why now?

14 June 2017 at 12:54
Anonymous said...

Bisola's second picture is dope. Queenest queen.

14 June 2017 at 13:07
Anonymous said...

Bisola is bae

14 June 2017 at 13:07
Anonymous said...

Queen B..one and only queen

14 June 2017 at 13:07
Anonymous said...

Bisula looks good

14 June 2017 at 13:08
Anonymous said...

Bisola is looking fine. Claasy cover

14 June 2017 at 13:09
Anonymous said...

You dont have to be naked to be beautiful. They look good. Bisola i see u

14 June 2017 at 13:10

