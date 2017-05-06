Barrier between pedestrians and cars is installed on Westminster Bridge two months after a driver ploughed into pedestrians

Saturday night's terrorist attack. The fences were erected on Waterloo, Lambeth and Westminster bridges. In addition to the barrier, there will also now be heavy security presence on the bridges to avoid repeat attacks and also to make citizens feel safe.
The City Police tweeted about this new development this morning via their official account.
"Morning all - if you're in the #SquareMile today you might see more officers - If you see us say hi #LondonBridge," the tweet read.
2 comments:
Correct country
This is what is call government reacting sharply and decisively to the need of the people. Nigerians wake up use your vote wisely. Stop voting people that doesn't care about you.
