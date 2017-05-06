 Barrier between pedestrians and cars is installed on Westminster Bridge two months after a driver ploughed into pedestrians | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

Barrier between pedestrians and cars is installed on Westminster Bridge two months after a driver ploughed into pedestrians

To avoid a repeat of the attack that killed 5 people when a driver ploughed into pedestrians on the Westminster Bridge in London two months ago, and another that killed 7 people when a white van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge last weekend, barriers have now been placed to separate pedestrians from drivers on three different bridges in London.
The security barriers were installed overnight after Saturday night's terrorist attack. The fences were erected on Waterloo, Lambeth and Westminster bridges. In addition to the barrier, there will also now be heavy security presence on the bridges to avoid repeat attacks and also to make citizens feel safe.

The City Police tweeted about this new development this morning via their official account.
"Morning all - if you're in the #SquareMile today you might see more officers - If you see us say hi #LondonBridge," the tweet read.


Anonymous said...

Correct country

5 June 2017 at 11:34
Anonymous said...

This is what is call government reacting sharply and decisively to the need of the people. Nigerians wake up use your vote wisely. Stop voting people that doesn't care about you.

5 June 2017 at 11:49

