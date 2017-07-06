 Barack Obama pictured enjoying a meal with Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau in Montreal | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Barack Obama pictured enjoying a meal with Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau in Montreal

Former US President, Barack Obama was pictured having a meal with Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau in Montreal, Canada.

According to the social media updates, they discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders. Another photo after the cut.

