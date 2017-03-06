Bank of Uganda reacts after billionaire businessman was buried with cash, issues warning to general public

In a series of tweets posted by the Bank of Uganda on its official Twitter page, the Bank which serves the Central Bank of Uganda says the currency buried with the flamboyant businessman is 'now likely to be defaced, soiled or damaged, and thereby no longer able to serve the purpose for which it was intended.'
The Bank also warned the public to refrain from any act, conduct or use of shilling notes and coins for purposes other than those for which the national currency is intended, adding that it was in the process of amending the Bank of Uganda Act and will include a clause that will criminalize the misuse of currency.
However, a Ugandan citizen identified as Magugu Abey on Friday filed suits at a Kampala court, seeking orders to exhume the late Billionaire's body to remove the cash that was buried with him.
According to him, he wants the court to allow him custody of the cash so he can put it back into circulation.
See the series of tweets below...
It has come to our notice that Uganda shilling notes were thrown into a grave during a recent burial ceremony.— Bank of Uganda (@BOU_Official) June 2, 2017
The money, which was so mishandled, is likely to be defaced, soiled or damaged, and thereby no longer serve the purpose for which it was....— Bank of Uganda (@BOU_Official) June 2, 2017
...intended. The national currency is minted and printed by the Central Bank to serve as; store of value, which means people can save it....— Bank of Uganda (@BOU_Official) June 2, 2017
...and use it later-smoothing their purchases over time; unit of account, that is, provide a common base for prices; or medium of exchange,.— Bank of Uganda (@BOU_Official) June 2, 2017
something that people can use to buy and sell from one another. The shilling is valuable because Ugandans collectively ascribe value to it..— Bank of Uganda (@BOU_Official) June 2, 2017
...and entrust the preservation of its integrity to the Bank of Uganda. Because of its grand purpose and value it holds for us,...— Bank of Uganda (@BOU_Official) June 2, 2017
..the shilling deserves the status of a national symbol. This implies that our national currency should not be handled in a manner that is..— Bank of Uganda (@BOU_Official) June 2, 2017
..indecorous. Accordingly, the public is urged strongly to refrain from any act, conduct or use of shilling notes and coins for purposes...— Bank of Uganda (@BOU_Official) June 2, 2017
...other than those for which the national currency is intended; or in a manner that results in the defacing, soiling or damaging of the...— Bank of Uganda (@BOU_Official) June 2, 2017
Uganda shilling currency notes and coins. Indeed, proposed amendments to the Bank of Uganda Act include a clause that will criminalize...— Bank of Uganda (@BOU_Official) June 2, 2017
...any practices such as defacing, soiling, mutilation or other forms of disrespect to the national currency. The public will be informed...— Bank of Uganda (@BOU_Official) June 2, 2017
..of the amendment once it is concluded.— Bank of Uganda (@BOU_Official) June 2, 2017
No comments:
Post a Comment