Saturday, 3 June 2017

Bank of Uganda reacts after billionaire businessman was buried with cash, issues warning to general public

The Bank of Uganda has reacted after billionaire businessman and Zari Hassan's former husband, Ivan Ssemwanga was recently buried with money. SA Rands, Ugandan Shillings & US dollars was thrown into the grave by his rich gang crew.



In a series of tweets posted by the Bank of Uganda on its official Twitter page, the Bank which serves the Central Bank of Uganda says the currency buried with the flamboyant businessman is 'now likely to be defaced, soiled or damaged, and thereby no longer able to serve the purpose for which it was intended.'

The Bank also warned the public to refrain from any act, conduct or use of shilling notes and coins for purposes other than those for which the national currency is intended, adding that it was in the process of amending the Bank of Uganda Act and will include a clause that will criminalize the misuse of currency.

However, a Ugandan citizen identified as Magugu Abey on Friday filed suits at a Kampala court, seeking orders to exhume the late Billionaire's body to remove the cash that was buried with him.

According to him, he wants the court to allow him custody of the cash so he can put it back into circulation.

