Baileys presents it's first baking festival - 'Baileys Bakefest' This june

The No 1 irresistible cream liqueur is set to host the general public to the first of its kind baking festival event aimed at showcasing different ways of infusing Baileys into delicious treats such as cakes, doughnuts, waffles and cocktails. This promises to be packed with numerous activities that celebrate the baking culture and professional bakers in Nigeria.
Guests of the BakeFest are set to experience great fun and exciting activities such as the Celebrity Bake off, Games, sampling of Baileys infused treats and cocktail, the relaxation parlour with great music.
The Baileys Bake Fest is an avenue for the public to enjoy silky, sweet and rich Baileys-infused treats and cocktails.
For more information and ticket details about the Baileys Bakefest, send a DM to @BaileysNG on Instagram.
18+ only, Drink Responsibly
