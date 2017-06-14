Badoo strikes again, smashes MFM pastor's head with mortar in Ikorodu

Wale Solomon, is currently in hospital fighting for his life following the attack. The incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The father-of-three, who lives in an uncompleted building without a fence, was home with his family when the attack occurred. His wife woke up when she heard her husband's cry then snuck out of the house to get help. By the time she returned with neighbours, the attackers had fled and the victim was found bleeding from the head and a mortar lay beside him.
Policemen were alerted immediately following the crime but by the time they arrived the criminals were long gone. An investigation into the attack is currently ongoing.
No comments:
Post a Comment