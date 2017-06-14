 Badoo strikes again, smashes MFM pastor's head with mortar in Ikorodu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Badoo strikes again, smashes MFM pastor's head with mortar in Ikorodu

Men believed to be members of the dreaded Badoo cult have carried out another attack and this time it is a pastor who is their victim. The victim, who is a minister with the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, had been sleeping at his home at Obayemi Street, First Gate, Ikorodu, when he was attacked and his head smashed with a mortar.

Wale Solomon, is currently in hospital fighting for his life following the attack. The incident happened in the wee hours of Saturday morning. The father-of-three, who lives in an uncompleted building without a fence, was home with his family when the attack occurred.  His wife woke up when she heard her husband's cry then snuck out of the house to get help. By the time she returned with neighbours, the attackers had fled and the victim was found bleeding from the head and a mortar lay beside him.

Policemen were alerted immediately following the crime but by the time they arrived the criminals were long gone. An investigation into the attack is currently ongoing.  
Posted by at 6/14/2017 05:28:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts