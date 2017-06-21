 Back by popular demand, the 24 Snapbacks relaunch: My Culture, My Heritage, Me | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Back by popular demand, the 24 Snapbacks relaunch: My Culture, My Heritage, Me

The very popular and highly sought-after 24 Snapbacks are back on the market, celebrating 4 of the major ethnicities in Nigeria. The hats are made of a Suede Dome, Leather Peak, 4 net panels for ventilation, and a snapback adjuster for sizing.

Each style tells a story of a people, capturing a symbolic article of their history set in the center of the dome, focusing on the uniqueness of each Tribe, while amplifying the unity of Nigeria.

Arewa:  represents the people of the northern region of Nigeria, known for their high values and strong beliefs

Pendant mask of Queen Idia: represents the queen mother of Benin City, known for her strength and strong will.



The Eagles Feather: represents the prominent members of the eastern region of Nigeria, symbolizing the strength, tenacity and determination of the Igbo people.

The Ife Head/Oodua: A symbol of Kingship. Representing the people from the Western and South-Western part of Nigeria, who are known for their diverse skills and trades.

In this minimally styled photo collection, the stories of the featured Tribes are conveyed in a range of emotions, all pertinent to feelings of Pride being relayed as the rebirth is tagged My Culture, My Heritage, Me.
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Looks good


... Merited happiness

21 June 2017 at 16:56

