Back by popular demand, the 24 Snapbacks relaunch: My Culture, My Heritage, Me

Each style tells a story of a people, capturing a symbolic article of their history set in the center of the dome, focusing on the uniqueness of each Tribe, while amplifying the unity of Nigeria.
Arewa: represents the people of the northern region of Nigeria, known for their high values and strong beliefs
Pendant mask of Queen Idia: represents the queen mother of Benin City, known for her strength and strong will.
The Eagles Feather: represents the prominent members of the eastern region of Nigeria, symbolizing the strength, tenacity and determination of the Igbo people.
The Ife Head/Oodua: A symbol of Kingship. Representing the people from the Western and South-Western part of Nigeria, who are known for their diverse skills and trades.
In this minimally styled photo collection, the stories of the featured Tribes are conveyed in a range of emotions, all pertinent to feelings of Pride being relayed as the rebirth is tagged My Culture, My Heritage, Me.
1 comment:
Looks good
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment