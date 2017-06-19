Baby boy born aboard a flight to India gets free plane tickets for life

Jet Airways said it will give free flight tickets for life to a boy who was born on one of its flights between Saudi Arabia and India. The child's mother went into labor prematurely on Sunday at an altitude of 35,000 feet.
The flight, bound for the southern Indian city of Kochi, was diverted to Mumbai, where the mother and baby were taken to a local hospital and are now doing fine.
'members of the flight crew helped deliver the baby alongside a trained paramedic who was among the passengers
"Jet Airways commends its crew for their response and promptness that saw them successfully translate their training into life-saving action," she said.
