 Aww...Mike Epps brings his grand daughter to the stage to tell a joke (video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

Aww...Mike Epps brings his grand daughter to the stage to tell a joke (video)

American comedian, Mike Epps while performing in Atlanta brought his adorable granddaughter to the stage to tell a joke. The little girl came up and told a knock knock joke.

Mike shared the video on his page and captioned it; "Promised my grand baby she could go up and do some time on stage. How TF she get more laughs than me and do u know she had the nerve to ask how much she get paid #youdid2seconds #startinoffyoung" - Watch the video after the cut...

Posted by at 6/27/2017 09:50:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts