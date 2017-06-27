Mike shared the video on his page and captioned it; "Promised my grand baby she could go up and do some time on stage. How TF she get more laughs than me and do u know she had the nerve to ask how much she get paid #youdid2seconds #startinoffyoung" - Watch the video after the cut...
Tuesday, 27 June 2017
Aww...Mike Epps brings his grand daughter to the stage to tell a joke (video)
Mike shared the video on his page and captioned it; "Promised my grand baby she could go up and do some time on stage. How TF she get more laughs than me and do u know she had the nerve to ask how much she get paid #youdid2seconds #startinoffyoung" - Watch the video after the cut...
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/27/2017 09:50:00 am
