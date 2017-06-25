Aww...Linda Ikeji covers Thisday Style (photos)

So yours truly is the cover girl for this Sunday's Thisday Style. It's the best photoshoot I feel I've done and its all thanks to the genius called TY Bello. The shoot was done at my house two weeks ago and the result is stunning, even if I have to say so myself...lol. See more photos after the cut...
Credit:
Interview by @duchesskaykay
Photography by @tybello
Creative Direction by @asquarednetwork
Makeup by @bimpeonakoya
Hair by @bernardsmiless
Styling by @moashystyling
Outfits from @justlynn_woman,
@myqlady, @imani_swank,
@enthystfashionklinik
The ones below are phone photos...
No comments:
Post a Comment