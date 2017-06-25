 Aww...Linda Ikeji covers Thisday Style (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 25 June 2017

Aww...Linda Ikeji covers Thisday Style (photos)

So yours truly is the cover girl for this Sunday's Thisday Style. It's the best photoshoot I feel I've done and its all thanks to the genius called TY Bello. The shoot was done at my house two weeks ago and the result is stunning, even if I have to say so myself...lol. See more photos after the cut...



Credit:
Interview by @duchesskaykay
Photography by @tybello
Creative Direction by @asquarednetwork
Makeup by @bimpeonakoya
Hair by @bernardsmiless
Styling by @moashystyling
Outfits from @justlynn_woman, 
 @myqlady,  @imani_swank, 
 @enthystfashionklinik

The ones below are phone photos...
