Award-winning matador Ivan Fandino gored to death by raging bull after tripping on his cloak in the ring (graphic photos/video)

The 36-year-old fighter had been involved in a bullfight in a ring while spectators watched.
He had succeeded in getting in a few stabs at the bull while trying to subdue it during the bullfight but somewhere along the line, his feet became entangled in the cape he had been using to goad the trained fighting bull. This caused Fandino to trip. Horrific photos show Fandino being tossed into the air by the enraged wounded animal. Shocked spectators watched as Fandino landed on the floor before the bull plunged its horn painfully into his chest.
The matador, who had a wife and a daughter, came from Spain's Basque region and fought hundreds of bulls during his career. Sadly, he died in the French town of Mont-de-Marsan, near the Spanish border after his heart stopped beating while he was in the ambulance being conveyed to the hospital. Tributes have been pouring in across social networks from friends and acquaintances of the deceased matador.
"It's a tragedy," said a shocked colleague. "We just do not know how it could have happened."
Rancher Victorino Martin tweeted: "Our friend and great bullfighter Ivan Fandino dies in France. A great loss for the world of bullfighting. We are dismayed."
